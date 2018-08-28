Image caption The alleged incidents took place at the Carseview Centre in May 2016

A mental health nurse who worked at Dundee's Carseview Centre has been accused of verbally and physically assaulting a patient.

It is alleged that Alan Manley inappropriately knelt on the patient's shoulder or base of neck area.

He is also accused of using inappropriate language toward the patient and standing on his leg.

A Nursing and Midwifery Council hearing will decide whether Mr Manley is fit to continue practicing as a nurse.

It is alleged that the incidents took place in the centre's Intensive Psychiatric Care Unit on a night shift in May 2016.

The hearing was told that a 16-year-old in-patient had attempted suicide and was later restrained by staff when he was agitated.

The panel heard that Mr Manley had been the trigger for the patient becoming distressed and that the patient then bit Mr Manley.

Mr Manley admitted that he used inappropriate language towards the patient and deliberately stood on the patient's leg as he left the room.

He denies the charge of kneeling on the patient's shoulder and neck area.

A senior nurse told the hearing that it was never appropriate to swear or put pressure on the neck area as she had witnessed, and described it as assault on the patient.

The fitness to practice hearing in Edinburgh is expected to last four days.