Extra government funding for V&A Dundee
V&A Dundee is to receive an extra £361,000 backing from the Scottish government in its first year.
The further funding takes government support for the design museum to £1.36m for 2018-19.
The Kengo Kuma-designed building, the flagship development of Dundee's Waterfront Project, opens to the public on 15 September.
Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the government was a "committed supporter" of the museum.
She said the extra funding would help ensure the project reaches its full potential.
Ministers previously announced a package worth £1m a year in the first 10 years of the museum's operation.
The government also contributed £5m to support development costs at the end of 2017-18.