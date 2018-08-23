Golf equipment worth over £18,000 has been stolen from a golf course in Bannockburn.

The incident happened at about 22:10 on Wednesday at Brucefields Golf Course, in the American Golf shop.

Thieves broke into the shop and took a large quantity of Callaway, Ping and Taylormade equipment, including irons, drivers and putters.

Anyone who has information or who is offered such items for sale is urged to contact police.

Det Sgt Liam Harman said: "It is likely that those responsible for this break-in will look to sell the stolen items on and so anyone who is approached by individuals looking to offload golfing equipment like this should contact police.

"As part of this investigation we are keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the golf course on Wednesday evening."