Image caption Marshall was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh

A man who stabbed two people in Clackmannanshire after demanding drugs from them has been jailed for more than four years.

David Marshall, 26, used two knives to attack Dean Bolton, 39, and James Mcleod, 42, on 10 April at a house in Chapelle Crescent, Tillicoultry.

Marshall also stole two gold chains from Mr Bolton during the incident.

The victims were both seriously injured in the attack, suffering various wounds.

Mr McLeod was found to have sustained wounds to his nose, eyelid, temple, ear, cheek, and shoulder.

Mr Bolton was wounded on his forehead, the back of his head and thigh.

Judge Craig Scott told the High Court in Edinburgh that photographs of one victim's injuries showed the damage that Marshall had inflicted.

He said: "Looking to those injuries it can only be a matter of chance the man's sight was not affected."

The judge, who jailed Marshall for four years and four months, added he was "no stranger to violence".

'Genuine remorse'

The court heard Marshall had arrived at the property with a large kitchen knife and a vegetable knife and began shouting and demanding drugs.

He told everyone at the house to sit down or he would kill them, before turning on the men and slashing their faces.

Mr Bolton then asked to go to the toilet to clean his face and Marshall followed him before asking him to empty his pockets, taking the chains.

Marshall told a woman to cut up towels and get boiling water and salt for the victims before asking Mr Bolton if he wanted to die.

When he left the flat, the men caught a bus to the nearby town of Alva where they received first aid, before police and ambulance services arrived.

Officers later detained Marshall.

The judge told Marshall that he was also imposing a further two year period of supervision on him which means he can be returned to prison if he breaches licence conditions.

Defence solicitor advocate Krista Johnston said he had shown "genuine remorse and shock" following the crimes.

She added: "When he sober he is a pleasant and hard-working man."