Police are investigating three robberies in and around Dundee on Sunday.

They occurred at the Ladbrokes betting shop on Perth Road, at the William Hill on Buttar's Loan, and at a Scotmid store in the village of Invergowrie.

Some witnesses have claimed that the robber was armed with a knife. No-one is believed to have been injured.

Police confirmed a 37-year-old man has been arrested. It is not yet known whether any money was taken.