Man arrested following reports of armed robberies in Dundee
- 20 August 2018
Police are investigating three robberies in and around Dundee on Sunday.
They occurred at the Ladbrokes betting shop on Perth Road, at the William Hill on Buttar's Loan, and at a Scotmid store in the village of Invergowrie.
Some witnesses have claimed that the robber was armed with a knife. No-one is believed to have been injured.
Police confirmed a 37-year-old man has been arrested. It is not yet known whether any money was taken.