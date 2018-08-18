Independence marchers gather in Dundee
18 August 2018
A large number of Scottish independence supporters have gathered for a march through Dundee.
The Tayside event is the latest called by the All Under One Banner (AUOB) organisation.
The Dundee march is taking a route from Baxter Park, through the city centre including the Nethergate, to end at Magdalen Green.
AUOB has said it will organise regular marches "until Scotland is Free". Its next event is planned for Edinburgh.
Previous AUOB events this year have taken place in Dumfries, Bannockburn and Inverness.