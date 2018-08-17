A soldier cleared of rape has been ordered to pay his alleged victim more than £100,000 in a civil case.

Sean Diamond, 24, had stood trial for allegedly raping a woman while she slept in a Dundee flat in July 2015.

A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh found the case not proven in October last year.

The woman launched a civil action for damages which was granted by a Dundee sheriff after the claim was not defended by Mr Diamond.

Mr Diamond was based in Leuchars at the time of the alleged crime.

'Could result in dismissal'

He is now serving with the Queen's Dragoon Guards based at Robertson Barracks in Dereham, Norfolk.

The woman was granted £100,000 with interest.

An Army spokesman said. "We can confirm that Trooper Diamond was tried for rape at the High Court in Edinburgh in 2017, with a not proven verdict being returned by the jury.

"We note that a civil claim against him was subsequently filed and that a sheriff issued a decree for payment in July 2018.

"We can confirm that administrative action will now be considered, which could result in dismissal."

He added: "We are not prepared to comment further as we have a common law and Data Protection Act duty to protect the personal information of our employees."