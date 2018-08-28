Tayside and Central Scotland

Probe after man's body found near Callander loch

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a 55-year-old man whose body was found in a wooded area in Callander.

Officers were called to the woods near Loch Lubnaig following the discovery at about 15:25 on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the death was being treated as "unexplained, but non-suspicious."

