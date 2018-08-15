Image caption Desmond Marr was given a 20 month sentence at Dundee Sheriff Court

A thief who dialled 999 after injuring himself while fleeing a sheltered housing block he had broken into in Dundee has been jailed.

Desmond Marr, 46, shattered his heels falling from 20ft from a wall last August after leaving Dudhope Villa.

Marr used ladders left by maintenance workers to climb in via the roof and set them up to get away before falling.

He called an ambulance to come to his aid before A&E staff became suspicious about the money in his possession.

Staff found a large sum of cash, two credit cards and a business cheque.

'Pool of blood'

Fiscal depute Saima Rasheed told Dundee Sheriff Court: "At about 01:26 on 19 August the accused contacted an ambulance through an emergency call due to leg injuries sustained by him falling from a height on to waste ground at the rear of the locus.

"The ambulance conveyed him to Ninewells Hospital where he was admitted with suspected fractured ankles.

"A search was carried out where the accused was found by ambulance staff and they observed a pool of blood, a set of keys and a wallet containing a credit card belonging to a resident."

The court heard the fall left Marr in a wheelchair for nine months - but weeks after walking again he was caught throwing a manhole cover through a flat door in broad daylight to break in.

Ms Rasheed added he was spotted with a blue suitcase containing a laptop, games console, travel documents and a passport belonging the complainer.

She said: "Around 10:50 on June 6 this year a witness opposite the flat in Fyffe Street heard glass shattering.

"She looked over and saw the accused within the property.

'No alternative'

"He was traced nearby by police bleeding from a cut to his hand and ear with his jacket covered in glass."

In his jeans pocket he was found to be carrying £2,000, €300 and a currency receipt.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed Marr for 20 months saying there was "no alternative" to a jail sentence.

Marr's lawyer told the sheriff he already suffered "some punishment" due to the fall.

Marr, 46, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to charges of theft by housebreaking committed on 19 August last year and 6 June this year.