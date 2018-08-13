Four charged after £100,000 drugs raid in Dundee
- 13 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four people have been charged after £100,000 worth of heroin and cocaine was recovered from a property in Dundee.
Police discovered the Class A drugs during a raid on a home in Balunie Drive, in the Douglas area of the city on Friday.
Officers said about £50,000 worth of each drug was recovered.
Three men aged 59, 48 and 35, and a woman aged 53, were arrested, and are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.