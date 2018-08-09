Tayside and Central Scotland

Man charged after Dundee street stabbing

  • 9 August 2018
Hilltown

A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in a Dundee street.

A 37-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital with non life-threatening injuries following the incident in the Hilltown area at about 16:10 on Tuesday.

Police sealed off the road between Hilltown Terrace and Victoria Road.

The man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.

