Police have appealed for witnesses after a 37-year-old man was stabbed during a disturbance in a Dundee street.

The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital with non life-threatening injuries following the incident in the Hilltown area at about 16:10 on Tuesday.

Police sealed off the road between Hilltown Terrace and Victoria Road following the incident.

Detectives are reviewing local CCTV in a bid to trace the attacker.