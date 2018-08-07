Image copyright Glasgow Science Centre Image caption Glasgow Science Centre will develop both its indoor and outdoor areas

Science centres in Glasgow and Dundee have been awarded more than £4.3m to widen their reach to local communities.

Glasgow Science Centre will receive £2,876,401 to develop its indoor and outdoor exhibition spaces and facilities.

Dundee Science Centre will receive £1,455,440 to create "an inspiring community hub and lifelong learning resource".

The money is being provided by the Inspiring Science Fund.

It is part of £13m of funding for six UK science centres announced by Prime Minister Theresa May during a visit to Edinburgh.

Image copyright Dundee Science Centre Image caption Dundee Science Centre will create new exhibition areas with the funding

The funding is the largest single investment in Glasgow Science Centre since it opened in 2001.

The money will fund the centre's Connect project.

Its chief executive Dr Stephen Breslin said: "Connect aims to empower the people of Glasgow to make positive changes in their lives and communities through learning and engagement with science."

Dundee Science Centre will create a new reception area, an exhibition area aimed at under sevens, a sensory zone, and a new exhibition space to "encourage social interactions."

The centre's chief executive Linda Leuchars said: "We are already proud to be leaders in the field of community engagement, but now it's about exploring where we can take that, and really pushing the barriers of science engagement."