Tayside and Central Scotland

A9 closed after two-vehicle collision

  • 6 August 2018
A9 collision Image copyright Niall Farmer

The A9 has been closed in both directions in Highland Perthshire following a two-vehicle collision.

The incident took place shortly after 09:00 near to the House of Bruar junction.

Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision - no timescale has been given on when the road will reopen.

Traffic Scotland has advised there is "no available diversion due to incident location".

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites