A9 closed after two-vehicle collision
- 6 August 2018
The A9 has been closed in both directions in Highland Perthshire following a two-vehicle collision.
The incident took place shortly after 09:00 near to the House of Bruar junction.
Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision - no timescale has been given on when the road will reopen.
Traffic Scotland has advised there is "no available diversion due to incident location".