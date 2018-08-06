A9 closed after two-vehicle collision

Image copyright Niall Farmer

The A9 has been closed in both directions in Highland Perthshire following a two-vehicle collision.

The incident took place shortly after 09:00 near to the House of Bruar junction.

Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision - no timescale has been given on when the road will reopen.

Traffic Scotland has advised there is "no available diversion due to incident location".