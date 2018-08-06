Image copyright Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body Image caption Lesley McLay became NHS Tayside's chief executive in 2013

NHS Tayside has confirmed that its former chief executive Lesley McLay has left the health board.

Ms Mclay went on sick leave in April, the day after being told she could not continue in her role.

The then health secretary Shona Robison described Ms McLay's position as "untenable" before NHS Tayside's top management team was replaced.

It had emerged that cash from a charity endowment fund was used to pay for projects including a new IT system.

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said that Ms McLay left the board on 31 July, but declined to provide further details on the terms of her departure.

The health board has received Scottish government "brokerage" loans of £33.2m in the past five years.

A new chairman and chief executive were appointed to run NHS Tayside after the health board was put in "special measures" by the government.