'Controlling' serial domestic abuser jailed

A "controlling" man who targeted attacks on his partner so her bruises would be hidden under her clothes has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Daniel Mudie subjected two women to abuse, with a sheriff describing one assault as "reminiscent of a pack animal asserting dominance".

Mudie, 35, of Dundee, admitted charges of assault to injury and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner.

A court was told Mudie has previous convictions for domestic abuse.

Depute John Adams told Dundee Sheriff Court that the first series of attacks took place while he was in a relationship with a woman for about five years.

He said: "After a period of time he became controlling and started assaulting her as well as remarking negatively on her appearance, which hit her confidence.

"He was frequently violent towards her."

The court heard that on one occasion Mudie grabbed the woman by the throat and attempted to strangle her, causing her to pass out.

Mr Adams said: "After the assaults he would say things like 'look what you made me do' and 'if you never opened your gob this would never have happened'.

"The complainer states the accused would try to hide the abuse by assaulting her on parts of the body where the injuries could not be seen."

'Very controlling'

The second woman began a relationship with Mudie in 2010.

The court was told that Mudie was "very controlling" and tried to isolate the woman from her friends and families.

Mr Adams said that Mudie spat in the woman's face and pushed her, causing her to fall.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said: "He has little recollection of these incidents because of the amount of alcohol he was taking.

"He makes no attempt to excuse that or use it as any justification.

Sheriff Alastair Brown told Mudie: "This was ongoing emotional and manipulative abuse as well as physical abuse in both cases.

"You isolated your partners, you made demeaning remarks about their appearance causing a loss of confidence.

"It is particularly concerning that you attempted to strangle the first complainer."