Six charged after £220,000 drug recoveries in Dundee
- 1 August 2018
Police have recovered almost £220,000 worth of controlled drugs after raids in Dundee.
A 48-year-old woman, a man aged 56, and a 16-year-old boy were charged after £200,000 worth of heroin was recovered in Menzieshill on Tuesday.
A 39-year-old woman and two men aged 39 and 19 were charged after heroin worth £4,850, and £14,500 worth of crack cocaine was found in Charleston.
All six accused are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court.