Image copyright PPA Image caption Bradley Wallace admitted causing death by careless driving.

A teenager has admitted killing his best friend in a high-speed car crash just weeks after passing his driving test.

Bradley Wallace, 19, lost control of his car on a bend and it rolled five times before coming to rest in a field.

Front seat passenger Billy Haggart, 18, sustained head injuries and was pronounced dead at hospital a short time later.

Wallace, of Blairgowrie, admitted causing death by careless driving.

He will be sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court at a later date.

Fiscal depute David Barclay told the court that Mr Haggart's parents regarded the crash as "a terrible, if heartbreaking, accident."

Mr Barclay said: "Billy's parents have indicated from the outset that they are supportive of the accused and they continue to be on good terms with him.

"They feel that the accused, who they saw as Billy's best friend, has already suffered enough and will have to live with the consequences for the rest of his life."

'Inappropriate speed'

The court heard the incident took place last July on the A923 at Coupar Angus after Wallace returned from the cinema with friends.

He admitted losing control whilst negotiating a bend, mounting the verge, before rolling the car several times and coming to rest in a field close to a car park.

Investigators found the reasons for the accident were "inexperience, inappropriate speed, and coarse steering."

Wallace told police he was driving at "50 to 60 miles per hour and the back end kicked out on the right hand bend."

He said he tried to correct it but hit a kerb and then rolled over five times.

Wallace, an apprentice joiner, had his sentence deferred for the preparation of reports and was disqualified from driving in the meantime.