Image caption Thomas Smyth admitted assault and housebreaking charges at Dundee Sheriff Court

A man robbed a couple at knifepoint while on bail for previously raiding their home while they were on holiday.

Thomas Smyth returned to Jim and Elizabeth Smith's Arbroath home nine months after the first robbery.

He was on bail for the initial raid after being caught trying to use one of the couple's bank cards in a shop.

Smyth - who had previous convictions for assault, theft and fraud - was jailed for 30 months when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He admitted theft by housebreaking and assault with intent to rob.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Smyth: "These are bad offences, in particularly the second. It is despicable."

Dundee Sheriff Court was told two weeks before he was due in court for the first offence, Smyth returned to the couple's home.

Despite security systems put in place by the couple, he spent 40 minutes in the house before going into the couple's bedroom.

Once there he pulled at the couple's bed sheets, waking Mrs Smith and prompting her to put on the light.

'Angry and aggressive'

Depute fiscal Eilidh Robertson said: "He was angry and aggressive and holding a pen knife with the blade towards the male complainer shouting 'where's the money?'"

Speaking to The Sun newspaper after the case, Mr Smith said: "I told him that because we'd been robbed we didn't keep anything valuable in the house.

"He seemed to accept it and just ran off, which surprised me.

"It makes sense now because he was the one who'd broken in the last time."

Mrs Smith said the couple were "like prisoners in their own home."

She said: "Some nights I wake up and think it's happening again.

"It's really knocked our confidence. We are suspicious of everyone.

"If he'd been locked up then he wouldn't have been able to break in to our house again."