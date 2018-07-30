Bogus workman targeted vulnerable pensioner

A bogus workman who tried to persuade a vulnerable pensioner to pay him £2,500 was thwarted by a suspicious bank teller, a court heard.

James Townsley, 21, told 82-year-old John Glendinning that slates were missing from his roof and his property had woodworm.

Townsley, of Luncarty, Perthshire, admitted trying to obtain the money by fraud.

Sentence was deferred for reports at Perth Sheriff Court.

Depute fiscal Michael Sweeney said that Mr Glendinning was initially asked to pay £600 by Townsley.

No invoice

He said: "Mr Glendinning attended the TSB bank on 30 November.

"The teller became concerned when Mr Glendinning stated he required £2,500 to pay for his roof.

"He stated an invoice had not been provided and the teller expressed concern and contacted the police."

Sheriff William Wood said: "This is a serious charge because it involves fraud on a vulnerable member of society."