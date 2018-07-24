Eight scouts have been sent home from an international gathering in Perthshire after two teenagers were charged with drug offences.

More than 1,000 scouts and leaders are taking part in the two-week jamborette at Blair Atholl Estate.

Police were called to the event on Thursday after a report of drugs offences, understood to relate to cannabis.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with supplying controlled drugs.

A 17-year-old boy was charged and given a recorded police warning for possession of controlled drugs.

A spokeswoman for Scouts Scotland said: "We can confirm that eight Scouts have been sent home from the Blair Atholl Jamborette.

"Scouts Scotland has a zero tolerance policy on narcotics use and this matter has been reported to Police Scotland."