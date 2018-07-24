Tayside and Central Scotland

Man charged over robbery at bookmakers

  • 24 July 2018
Bookmakers incident

A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a bookmakers in Broughty Ferry.

Police sealed off William Hill in Brook Street after the incident, which took place at about 11:20 on Monday.

Officers issued a description of a suspect following the incident and conducted door-to-door inquiries and local CCTV checks.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

