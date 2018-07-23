Image copyright Google Image caption Christopher Kinghorn was followed on CCTV after leaving the Overgate Centre

A man caught with £56,000 worth of drugs after smoking heroin in a Dundee shopping centre toilet and setting off fire alarms has been jailed for three years.

Christopher Kinghorn was later traced with a kilo of amphetamine, half a kilo of heroin and 16,000 etizolam tablets.

He was found in a taxi after police followed him on CCTV after he left the Overgate Centre.

Kinghorn, 40, admitted being concerned in the supply of the drugs on 23 March.

He also admitted being in possession of a knife on the same date.

Depute fiscal Sue Ruta previously told Dundee Sheriff Court that Kinghorn had £1,432 in cash with him when he was caught.

John Boyle, defending, said: "He had run up a significant drug debt in excess of £1,000 and certain individuals had asked him to move these bags of drugs along with the cash from one address to another.

"He was in the process of doing that when he stopped to smoke some of the heroin, drawing police attention to him."

Sheriff Alastair Brown told Kinghorn: "I recognise the position you were in and I recognise that the help that's available to you is very limited, and that the resources are also very limited.

"I wish there was some well-resourced help to which I could send people who have drug addictions. There isn't."