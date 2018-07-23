Police probe robbery at bookmakers
- 23 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are investigating a robbery at a bookmakers in Broughty Ferry.
Officers said a quantity of cash was stolen from the business in Brook Street by a man wearing a black jacket.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "There are a number of officers in the area at the moment dealing with the incident and making inquiries at nearby shops."