Tayside and Central Scotland

Three due in court after £43,000 drug raids

  • 23 July 2018

Three people are expected to appear in court after £43,000 worth of cocaine was recovered from a vehicle and properties in Perthshire.

Two men, aged 51 and 25, and a 26-year-old woman have been charged in connection with drug offences.

The drugs were recovered from a vehicle in Perth's Canal Street and properties in Brora Court, Perth, and Main Street, Invergowrie, on Friday.

The men and woman are expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court.

