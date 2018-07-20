Image caption Some farms' produce has been left to rot due to labour shortages and long periods of sunshine

Concerns from Scotland's agricultural sector over labour shortages will be heard by MPs on a visit to a Perthshire farm later.

A shortage of fruit pickers combined with long periods of good weather has led to some farms' produce being left to rot.

The Scottish Affairs Committee will visit West Jordanstone Farm in Alyth.

The committee has called for a new seasonal agricultural workers scheme in its latest report.

The report cites declining numbers of domestic and EU workers seeking employment in the seasonal labour market.

Recent research carried out for the Scottish government found a decrease of 15% to 20% in workers wanting to come to Scotland last year.

Scottish Affairs Committee chairman Pete Wishart said: "Whilst we have heard encouraging noises from the UK government about the case for a new Seasonal Agricultural Workers scheme, what producers in Perthshire and across Scotland need now is urgent action, in the form of a new scheme, designed to address chronic labour shortages.

"The alternative is piles of perfectly good fruit and vegetables left rotting in the fields - which is unacceptable under any circumstances.

"We need to see action now to prevent this from happening.

"Myself and other committee members are looking forward to visiting Alyth to hear first-hand from producers about the impact labour shortages are having on their ability to produce, and to taking part in the harvest and helping with this skilled work."