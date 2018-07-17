Image copyright Kingdon News Agency Image caption Jeffrey Underwood was placed on the sex offenders register at Dundee Sheriff Court

A sheriff has described child abuse material found in a Dundee man's flat as "some of the most appalling" he had ever encountered.

Jeffrey Underwood was caught with almost 20,000 photos and videos of children as young as three.

Underwood, 48, admitted two charges committed over more than three-and-a-half years.

He was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced in August.

Depute Nicola Gillespie told Dundee Sheriff Court officers raided Underwood's home last October.

She said: "Officers seized a laptop, an external hard drive, USB stick and a tablet.

"In total they found 19,917 still images and nine videos of indecent images of children.

"There were also 1,183 extreme pornography images and one video.

"He appears to have been actively carrying out searches for children, particularly young children."

'Actual abuse'

The court was told the offences were committed between March 2014 and October last year.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker Smith said Underwood was a "lonely and isolated" man.

He added: "He has never been in trouble before but now he finds himself charged with two very serious offences."

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentence for background reports and released Underwood on bail.

He said: "What is described is some of the most appalling material I have ever encountered.

"Every one of these photos and videos represents the actual abuse of a real child.

"When you look for this material and use it you create a market and in that way you contribute to that abuse taking place."