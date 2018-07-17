Image caption ScotRail apologised to Dame Anne for the "disruption" to her plans

A disabled former Labour MP was unable to attend a meeting in Dundee after the only working lift in the city's new £38m railway station broke down.

Dame Anne Begg, who uses a wheelchair, said she had to take the next train back to Aberdeen after being unable to leave the platform.

She was offered the train to Leuchars and a taxi back to Dundee, but said she would have missed her meeting.

The former Aberdeen South MP told BBC Scotland: "The staff were very apologetic.

"I thought I would come off at the station in the hope that they might be able to get somebody to come and fix (the lift) more quickly.

"They said there was a two-hour call-out time.

"One of the members of staff said there were two people trying to get down in wheelchairs."

Image caption The new £38m railway station opened last week

ScotRail apologised to Dame Ann on Twitter, saying that she would receive a full refund.

The company tweeted: "I'm very sorry this happened and that you've missed a meeting due to this.

"The lift developed a fault at 10:00 this morning, and engineers are due on site before 12:00 in order to repair this ASAP."

Dame Anne said: "They've apologised and said I will get my money back, but that doesn't make up for the time I've lost.

"I asked one of the members of staff about the lift I used to use up until a week ago.

"She said it was like a building site along there.

"I would have thought they might have had some kind of contingency planning to get someone out of the station."