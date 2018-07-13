A 40-year-old man has sustained facial injuries after being attacked and robbed by three men in a lane in Dundee.

The incident happened between 18:00 and 18:15 on Sunday on a pathway between South Road and Forth Place.

The man was assaulted before the men stole his mobile phone.

The suspects were described as white males - two were aged in their early to mid-30s, and the other was aged about 40.

The older man was about 6ft 1in tall, well-built, with short dark brown hair, shaved at the sides and gelled forward at the top.

He had tattoo sleeves on both arms featuring designs of Samurai, dragons and fish.

He wore a light-coloured T-shirt and dark tracksuit bottoms.

The second man was about 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with mousey brown hair in a centre parting.

The third man was about the same height, and of average build.