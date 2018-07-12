Tayside and Central Scotland

Cyclist killed in collision with lorry in Perth named

  • 12 July 2018
A 75-year-old cyclist killed in a collision with a lorry in Perth has been named as Margaret Lowdon from Bridgend.

The collision happened at about 11:50 on Saturday on Main Street, Bridgend.

The road was closed for several hours while an investigation into the circumstances of the incident was carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said inquiries were continuing and asked for witnesses to come forward.

