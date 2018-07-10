Image copyright Trevor Ward/@willwrite4cake

Six people have been rescued after being stranded on an Angus beach after a landslide blocked a road and stairway.

Police were called to Auchmithie beach near the But'n'Ben restaurant at about 13:40 after a report of people getting into difficulty.

The people were rescued by a lifeboat crew from Arbroath.

An HM Coastguard spokeswoman said previously that the people were "safe and well and in no immediate danger."

Coastguard rescue teams from Montrose and Carnoustie attended the scene as well as the Arbroath lifeboat.

It is understood that a burst water pipe caused the landslide.