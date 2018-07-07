Woman cyclist dies after collision with truck in Perth
A woman cyclist has died after a crash with a truck in Perth.
Police Scotland said the collision involving the cyclist and a large goods vehicle happened at about 11:50 on Main Street, Bridgend.
The road was closed while investigations were carried out.
Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident and who has not yet spoken to officers to contact them.