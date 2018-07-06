Man charged over attack on teenage girl in Polmont
- 6 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attack on a 16-year-old girl in Polmont.
The girl was allegedly assaulted on Station Road at about 17:40 on Saturday 27 January.
Police said the man had been been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.
A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.