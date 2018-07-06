Image caption Fiona Roache was sentenced to an eleven-month curfew at Dundee Sheriff Court

A woman with a full-time job fraudulently received £26,000 in benefits by claiming she was too disabled to work, a court heard.

Fiona Roache told the Department for Work and Pension she "required help and assistance from others to undertake daily tasks".

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that Roache worked for almost three years while claiming the benefits.

Roache, 51, was sentenced to an eleven-month curfew.

She was also ordered to repay the money back at £60 per fortnight.

Roache pleaded guilty to two charges under the Social Security Administration Act committed between November 2014 and August 2017.

Defence solicitor Douglas McConnell produced a series of medical reports outlining Roache's ailments and said there were "exceptional circumstances" in the case.

Sheriff John Rafferty told Roache: "The High Court has been clear that those who steal that amount in benefits go to prison for periods at the maximum of my sentencing power.

"In your case the medical reports before the court make the impact of that on you clear and in those circumstances I will impose a direct alternative to imprisonment."