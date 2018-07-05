Image copyright Google Image caption Detectives said there would be a continued police presence in the park

Police investigating the sexual assault of a woman in a Dundee park have issued a description of a man they want to trace.

The incident took place in Baxter Park between 23:30 on Thursday 28 June and 01:30 on 29 June.

The man was described as black, about 6ft 2in tall, of muscular build, and aged in his mid to late 40s.

He wore a black Adidas hooded top with a large front pocket, and black Adidas tracksuit bottoms.

Detectives said there would be a continued police presence in the park "for the immediate future".