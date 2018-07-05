Image caption The explosion resulted in buildings in the city's Greenmarket being evacuated

An electrical explosion in a drain in Dundee city centre has caused power cuts in surrounding buildings.

Police and fire crews attended Greenmarket after reports of a loud bang and smoke coming from a drain at about 08:30.

Buildings in the area were evacuated as a precaution following the incident, which has been confirmed as an electrical fault.

SSE said it expected to have all electrical supplies restored by midday.

Dundee Railway Station and properties in the Overgate were among those affected by the fault.

'Initial investigation'

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "There may be considerable disruption in the area for some time while the problem is investigated and dealt with.

An SSE spokeswoman said: "At around 08:25 this morning we received reports of an underground cable fault on our high-voltage electricity network which initially affected 39 customers in Dundee city centre.

"Our engineers quickly attended the site to carry out initial investigations and to start restoring supplies to those customers affected.

"As of 10:30 we have safely restored power to the majority of customers affected, with just six customers currently remaining off supply.

"We would like to apologise to all customers affected by the fault and thank them for their patience as our engineers work hard to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."