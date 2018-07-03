Image copyright PPA Image caption Michael Jamieson was a serving councillor when his home was raided by police

A former Conservative councillor has admitted possessing hundreds of indecent images of children.

Michael Jamieson was serving as a councillor for Perth City South when his home was raided by police.

Officers discovered photographs and video which featured children as young as five.

Jamieson, 69, who was suspended and then resigned following his arrest, admitted possessing the material between August 2014 and April 2016.

The former teacher and Rotary Club president was placed on the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing at Perth Sheriff Court on 20 August.

Jamieson was also secretary of children's musical contest Perform in Perth.

'Unprompted reply'

Depute fiscal Carol Whyte told the court: "He has no previous convictions and lives with his long-term partner.

"Police received information that someone at the accused's address may be in possession of images of children.

"He made an unprompted reply that there were no images on the computer.

"When his partner asked what was happening, he said: "I looked at a couple of photos.""

Police examined memory storage items and discovered a video of a boy aged between five and seven being abused, and 219 still images.

Ms Whyte told the court that the images were assessed as being across all three categories including the most serious.

Sheriff William Wood deferred sentence for the preparation of social background reports and a risk assessment and continued Jamieson's bail.