Image copyright Dundee University Image caption Prof Atherton will begin his new role in January

Dundee University has appointed Prof Andrew Atherton as its new principal and vice-chancellor.

Prof Atherton is currently deputy vice-chancellor and Professor of Enterprise at Lancaster University.

The professor will replace Prof Sir Pete Downes, who retires in December after almost 10 years in the position.

The university said Prof Atherton's appointment followed a "very competitive and rigorous recruitment process."

The professor said: "Dundee is establishing itself as one of the UK's best universities, based on an outstanding student experience and research that genuinely transforms and improves people's lives.

"It is a strong community, with committed and outstanding staff who make the university the success it is and will be in the future.

"I very much look forward to leading Dundee in its next stage of development."