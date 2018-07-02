Stirling sets eyes on volunteering prize

Image copyright Mark Ferguson Image caption The winner of the competition will be announced in December

Stirling has been announced as one of two cities competing for the title of European Volunteering Capital 2020.

It will face Padova in northern Italy in the competition, which recognises regions which offer "outstanding support for volunteers".

Previous winners include Barcelona, Lisbon, London and Sligo.

The two cities will make presentations in Brussels in October and the winner will be announced in Aarhus, Denmark, on 5 December.

The Danish city is the current holder of the title.

Stirling's bid is led by Stirling Council, Volunteer Scotland and Stirlingshire Voluntary Enterprise.

The bid partners say that about a third of people in Stirlingshire currently volunteer, but they would like to increase the figure to 50%.

Councillor Chris Kane said the city's candidacy was a "wonderful recognition" of those who give up their time to volunteer in the area.

He said: "Now we must show the judges that Stirling has the potential to do so much more.

"To be a beacon that inspires volunteers around the continent, to encourage even more people to get involved and deliver a celebration of volunteering worthy of the title European Volunteering Capital 2020."