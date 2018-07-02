A female pensioner has been airlifted to hospital after her car was involved in a collision with a lorry on the A9.

The woman was cut free by fire crews following the incident, which happened shortly after 08:30 at the Dalguise junction near Dunkeld.

She was transferred to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and her injuries are understood to be non life-threatening.

The road was closed in both directions at Dunkeld, but reopened shortly after 10:30.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "Firefighters removed the roof of the car to assist with the removal of one female casualty who was thereafter transferred to the care of ambulance crews.

"The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service presently remains in attendance to ensure the area is made safe."