Teenager arrested over Dundee cemetery theft
- 1 July 2018
A teenager has been charged over an alleged robbery at a cemetery in Dundee.
It follows reports that a woman, aged in her 30s, had her handbag taken at Eastern Cemetery on Arbroath Road at about 23:30 on Friday.
Police said an 18-year-old man had been charged in connection with the incident.
He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.