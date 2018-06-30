Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked in Dundee's Eastern Cemetery

A woman has been robbed in a cemetery in Dundee.

The victim, in her 30s, was in the Eastern Cemetery on Arbroath Road at about 23:30 on Friday when she was attacked.

A man - thought to be in his late teens or early 20s - grabbed her handbag.

He was described as being about 5ft 11in, of "chubby" build, with a round face and short dark hair. Officers said they were following a positive line of inquiry.

They said they were not linking the robbery with a sexual assault of a woman in Dundee's Baxter Park late on Thursday.

Det Insp Paul Riley said: "Our inquiries are at an early stage and we are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to get in touch with us.

"We have officers on scene while our inquiries are carried out and I appreciate that this may cause concern in the community."