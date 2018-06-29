Tayside and Central Scotland

Woman sexually assaulted in Dundee's Baxter Park

  • 29 June 2018
A woman has been sexually assaulted in a public park in Dundee.

Police said they were investigating a report that the woman was targeted in Baxter Park at about 22:30 or 23:00 on Thursday.

A police cordon has been placed around the area of the incident and the public are being advised that the park has been closed as a result.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area who saw or heard anything suspicious to contact them.

