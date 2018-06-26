Offshore worker 'murdered and set on fire'

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Steven Donaldson's body was found near Kirriemuir

Three people will stand trial accused of murdering an offshore worker and setting him on fire at an Angus nature reserve.

Prosecutors allege Tasmin Glass, 19, Callum Davidson, 23, and Steven Dickie, 23, attacked Steven Donaldson with an "unknown heavy-bladed instrument".

Mr Donaldson's body was discovered at the Loch of Kinnordy Nature Reserve in Kirriemuir on 7 June.

All three accused made no plea and were remanded in custody.

It alleged that the three accused arranged to meet the 27-year-old at the Peter Pan Play Park in Kirriemuir, before repeatedly striking him on the leg and body with a knife or similar instrument.

They are then alleged to have transported Mr Donaldson to the nature reserve where prosecutors allege they continued to assault him by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with a knife.

It is alleged that they then set fire to Mr Donaldson and his BMW car "and did murder him".

The three accused appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Mr Davidson and Mr Dickie also faced charges of breach of the peace, while Mr Davidson faced an additional charge of assault.