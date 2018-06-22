Image copyright Kingdom News Image caption Levon Anderson was placed on the sex offenders register at Dundee Sheriff Court

A man filmed women in a state of undress in the female toilets of a Dundee nightclub after hiding in a cubicle, a court has heard.

Levon Anderson recorded the women by holding his mobile phone close to the floor as they used an adjoining cubicle.

Anderson admitted committing the offence at Club Tropicana in South Ward Road in November 2016.

The 21-year-old will be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court in July.

He was placed on the sex offenders register in the meantime.

Depute fiscal Kate Irwin told the court that one woman saw the mobile phone being held under the partition separating the cubicles.

Ms Irwin said: "She attempted to seize possession of the mobile phone but it was retracted back into the other cubicle.

"The witness waited in the bathroom for around five minutes until the accused exited the cubicle to the left of her."

The fiscal told the court that Anderson was confronted by the woman and another witness.

She said: "They seized possession of his mobile phone and he was then escorted from the club by doormen.

"The woman later looked at the mobile phone and noted two videos had been recorded of females using the bathroom, one of which was herself.

"This was handed over to the police who interviewed the accused and he made full admissions."

Solicitor advocate Jim Laverty, defending, said: "I will be addressing your lordship at the deferred sentence date in relation to the aspect of the sexual element in this case.

"You will be aware that this type of offence covers behaviour which humiliates, distresses or alarms someone.

"I will be trying to convince you this was more of a distasteful behaviour rather than the obvious inference of a sexual element."

Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence for reports and released Anderson on bail.