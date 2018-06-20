Image caption Isaac McPhee was also given a community sentence at Perth Sheriff Court

A learner driver who rammed a police car during a high-speed chase has been banned from the road for 27 months.

Isaac McPhee reversed into the officers' vehicle before leaving his van and running away during the incident last August.

McPhee, of Dundee, admitted driving dangerously on eight Perthshire roads and in the town of Alyth.

The 29-year-old was also ordered to carry out 225 hours unpaid work in the community.

McPhee admitted failing to stop for police officers and driving without insurance.

'Reckless and stupid'

Depute fiscal Robbie Brown told Perth Sheriff Court that officers began to chase McPhee on the B952 shortly after midnight.

He said: "The accused was maintaining speeds up to 70mph on a single carriageway severely affected by standing water.

"The vehicle went through a large area of standing water which caused a malfunction to the engine and it came to a halt.

Mr Brown said McPhee's van then reversed into the police car.

He said: "It then appeared not to be able to get beyond 20mph.

"It continued into a farm steading and came to a halt.

"The accused ran off but he had been recognised and was subsequently apprehended."

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said: "He fully accepts responsibility for his actions and accepts what he did was reckless and stupid.

"There could have been serious harm caused."