Burst water main causes travel disruption

Image copyright Scottish Water Image caption Scottish Water said it had carried out a "complex repair" overnight

One lane of the A823 between Muckhart and Gleneagles has reopened after a burst main forced the road's closure.

The road surface was damaged after the 24-inch raw water main burst near the Castlehill Reservoir in Glendevon on Monday evening.

Scottish Water said it had carried out a "complex repair" overnight and local residents' water supplies were not affected.

Temporary traffic lights are currently in place on the road.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: "A full repair will be carried out as soon as possible and we will inform local communities if there is any further disruption to the A823 expected in order to complete this work."