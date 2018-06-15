Tayside and Central Scotland

Three charged over nature reserve death

Steven Donaldson Image copyright Police Scotland

Two men and a woman have been charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found at an Angus nature reserve.

Police launched a murder inquiry after Steven Donaldson's body was discovered in a car park at Kinnordy Nature Reserve, Kirriemuir, on 7 June.

The men, both aged 23, and a 19-year-old woman are expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detectives said the inquiry was continuing.

