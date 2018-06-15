Image caption More than 2,000 athletes are competing in the tournament

A major international karate tournament under way in Dundee is generating millions of pounds for the local economy, according to organisers.

Teams from more than 40 countries are competing in the 7th World Union of Karate Federations at Dundee Ice Arena.

The four-day event, which started on Thursday, has sold out hotels in Dundee and the surrounding area.

Roy O'Kane of hosts Kanzen Karate Scotland, said it was the culmination of "two years of hard work".

He said: "We have over 2,000 athletes, 230 coaches, 110 referees, and 1,500 international people coming here to watch this event.

"We had people arrive last week who are staying, and some of them are staying into next week.

"People are very much going out to experience everything in Dundee, Angus and further afield, so I think people are having a very good time here in Scotland."

Mr O'Kane said he hopes the tournament will inspire other sporting organisations to consider using the city as a venue.

He said: "I really hope to see Dundee hosting more sporting events like this.

"I think if we've shown we can do this with our sport, maybe it will show other sports that they can put on an event of this size and bring more people to Dundee."