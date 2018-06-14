Tayside and Central Scotland

Three arrests over Steven Donaldson nature reserve death

  • 14 June 2018
Steven Donaldson Image copyright Police Scotland

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found at a nature reserve in Angus.

The body of Steven Donaldson, 27, was discovered in a car park in the early hours on 7 June at Kinnordy Nature Reserve, Kirriemuir.

A 19-year-old woman and two men, both aged 23, have been arrested in connection with his death.

Police thanked all those who had provided information in the inquiry.

